Oct. 2, 1928 – April 21, 2017

Memorial services for Glen Meyer, age 88 of Ty­ler, are Saturday, April 29, 2 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. Visitation is Friday, 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Jo­hansen Chapel in Tyler. Interment will be in Dane­bod Lutheran Cemetery in Tyler.

He died Friday, April 21 at his Tyler home under hospice care.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Cha­pel in Tyler. On-line regis­try may be found at www.hartquistfuneral.com.

Glen Earl Meyer was born Oct. 2, 1928 to Fred and Ellen (Bruemmer) Meyer in Pipestone, and moved to Tyler when he was about three months old. On June 4, 1950 Glen married Joyce Norgaard at First English Lutheran Church.

Glen is survived by his wife Joyce; his sons, Bruce Meyer (Christopher Tran) of Tyler and Mark (Bonnie) Meyer of Brandon, South Dakota; five grandchildren and six great-grandchil­dren; and many other rela­tives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Ray­mond and John Meyer, and his sisters Mildred Han­sen, Erma Jaspersen, Ruby Sorensen and Faye Koster.