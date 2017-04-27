Nov. 8, 1938 – April 16, 2017

J. David Fruechte, age 78 of Lake Benton, passed away Sunday, April 16. Visitation was Thursday, April 20, 4-7 p.m. at the Eidsness Funeral Chapel in Elkton, South Dakota. A private family funeral ser­vice was held Friday, April 21.

David Fruechte was born Nov. 8, 1938 to John and Ora (Johnson) Fruechte in Tyler. He lived on farms near Verdi in his youth, and attended grade school in both Verdi and Eitzen. David went to Sunday School at Peace Church in Elkton, South Dakota and was confirmed at St. Luke’s Evangelical Church in Eitzen. He attended high school in Waukon, Iowa, and went on to graduate from Iowa State Univer­sity with honors. During his time at Iowa State he was the president of the Independent Men’s Club, as well as the business manager of the student farm. He was also enlisted in the Army Reserve. Da­vid worked many odd jobs to pay his way through college. It was during his early adulthood that he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Lou (Wenig), on Sept. 5, 1959. The two of them came back out “west” to the prairie of Lincoln County to continue the legacy of Fruechte family farming in Verdi Township. For Da­vid, farming meant being a steward of the gifts God gave us. David and Donna were blessed with three children—Michael, Kath­erine and Leanne. It was a great loss when his part­ner Donna died on Nov. 30, 1998.

David enjoyed partici­pating in several hobbies such as wrestling, hunt­ing, trapping, softball and dancing. David was an avid reader. He was very interested in soil and wa­ter conservation and the study of new tillage meth­ods. He was particularly proud of receiving Century Farm distinctions. David especially appreciated and relished the time he was able to spend with his fam­ily and grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

David is survived by his son Michael (Laurie) Fruechte of Pipestone; daughters, Katherine (Alan) Schedin of Sparta, Wisconsin, and Leanne (Patrick) Liebsch of Waco­nia; grandchildren Brian, Justin, Elise, Shelley, Tyler, Taylor, Ryan and Ethan; great-grandchildren Alivia, Mason, Lane, Hadley, Lily, Faith, Micah, Evelyn, Brit­ney and Andrew; broth­ers Gaylen Fruechte and Harry (Penny) Fruechte; sisters Joan (Gary) Thyren and LaVonne (Steve) Oen­ning; sister-in-law Evelyn Staggemeyer; and special companion Nette Ander­son.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, mother and father-in-law, and great-grandson Brayden Fruechte.

As an expression of sym­pathy, the family requests that memorial contribu­tions be made in place of flowers.