Marge Selken
Funeral services for Marge Selken, age 76 of Lake Benton, were Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Lake Benton. Visitation was Friday, 4-8 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Burial was in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton.
She died Tuesday at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.
Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton.
Margaret Lucille (Kuehl) Selken was born April 12, 1940 to Charles and Arlene (Otkin) Kuehl in Cazenovia. In 1944 the family moved to a farm near Verdi, where she grew up. She attended Verdi Public School, graduating in 1958. On Feb. 11, 1961 Marge married Ron Selken in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Their union was blessed with three children. The couple later divorced. They lived in Sioux Falls and St. Paul. After her marriage, she returned to Verdi where she worked as Head Cook at Verdi Public School, as a CNA at the Tyler Nursing Home, and at Veire’s Station and Mini-Mart in Lake Benton. In April 2015 Marge had a stroke and entered Good Samaritan Communities in Pipestone, later moving to assisted living in Lake Benton. In October 2016 Marge became a resident of Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler, where on Tuesday, March 28 she died two weeks before her 77th birthday.
Marge was active in the Verdi United Methodist Church prior to the church closing, having served in the Ladies Aid and monthly dinners. Marge was part of the Verdi Little League. She enjoyed reading and needlepoint. She especially loved her grandchildren and following their activities. Every year in April she hosted a Spring Fling and brought the relatives together.
Marge is lovingly remembered by her children— Kristine (Roland) Roelfs of Sibley, Iowa, Kelley Selken of Lake Benton, and Vicky (Craig) Halverson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; four grandchildren— Stacey (Shawn) Lichtsinn-Schmidt, Sarah Lichtsinn, Samantha Halverson and Daniel Halverson; three sisters— Dorothy (Walt) Henningsen of Verdi, Marion Goertz of Lake Benton and Carol (Roger) Nelson of Dawson; two brothers— Donald (Phyllis) Kuehl of Verdi and Robert Kuehl of Lake Benton; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, brothers Milo “Hank” and Richard “Dick” Kuehl, and sister Evelyn Clark.
Blessed be her memory!