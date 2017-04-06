April 12,1940 – March 28,2017

Funeral services for Marge Selken, age 76 of Lake Benton, were Sat­urday, April 1, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Lake Benton. Visitation was Friday, 4-8 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Burial was in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton.

She died Tuesday at Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.

Arrangements are pro­vided by Hartquist Funer­al Home, Utoft-Johansen Chapel in Lake Benton. Send on-line condolences at www.hartquistfuneral. com.

Margaret Lucille (Kue­hl) Selken was born April 12, 1940 to Charles and Arlene (Otkin) Kuehl in Cazenovia. In 1944 the family moved to a farm near Verdi, where she grew up. She attended Verdi Public School, grad­uating in 1958. On Feb. 11, 1961 Marge married Ron Selken in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Their union was blessed with three children. The couple later divorced. They lived in Sioux Falls and St. Paul. After her marriage, she returned to Verdi where she worked as Head Cook at Verdi Public School, as a CNA at the Tyler Nurs­ing Home, and at Veire’s Station and Mini-Mart in Lake Benton. In April 2015 Marge had a stroke and entered Good Sa­maritan Communities in Pipestone, later moving to assisted living in Lake Benton. In October 2016 Marge became a resident of Avera Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler, where on Tuesday, March 28 she died two weeks be­fore her 77th birthday.

Marge was active in the Verdi United Methodist Church prior to the church closing, having served in the Ladies Aid and monthly dinners. Marge was part of the Verdi Lit­tle League. She enjoyed reading and needlepoint. She especially loved her grandchildren and follow­ing their activities. Every year in April she hosted a Spring Fling and brought the relatives together.

Marge is lovingly re­membered by her chil­dren— Kristine (Roland) Roelfs of Sibley, Iowa, Kel­ley Selken of Lake Benton, and Vicky (Craig) Halver­son of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; four grandchil­dren— Stacey (Shawn) Lichtsinn-Schmidt, Sarah Lichtsinn, Samantha Halv­erson and Daniel Halver­son; three sisters— Doro­thy (Walt) Henningsen of Verdi, Marion Goertz of Lake Benton and Carol (Roger) Nelson of Daw­son; two brothers— Don­ald (Phyllis) Kuehl of Verdi and Robert Kuehl of Lake Benton; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, brothers Milo “Hank” and Richard “Dick” Kuehl, and sister Evelyn Clark.

Blessed be her memo­ry!