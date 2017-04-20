July 15, 1924 – April 15, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann Brus, age 92 of Tyler, formerly of Melrose, will be Thursday, April 20, 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. First visitation was Tues­day, 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., all at Hartquist Funeral Home in Tyler. Second visita­tion will be Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Melrose. Arrangements are provided by Hartquist Funeral Home, Utoft-Jo­hansen Chapel in Tyler and Patton-Schad Funeral Home, Melrose. On-line at www.hartquistfuneral. com.

Mary Ann Brus was born July 15, 1924 to Aloys “Al” and Anna Sieben in Mel­rose. On June 7, 1945 she married Joseph “Bud” Brus at St. Boniface Catho­lic Church. They moved to Tyler in 1974. Mary Ann died Saturday, April 15 at the St. Cloud hospital.

Mary Ann is survived by her sons Robert (Carol) Brus of Surprise, Arizona, Gary Brus of Kansas City, Missouri, and Allan (Gay­le) Brus of Minnetonka; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bud, her parents, brothers Omer and Cyril Sieben, and sis­ter Vera Kirstein.