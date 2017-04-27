Olsen seeks approval to move forward with solution to rural dumpster abuse



The dumpsters in Hendricks are being misused by several people, so the county is talking of a locked fence with designated times for dumping. The garbage dumpsters are for rural residents and lake residents who have paid the annual fee. The recycling containers are for anyone to use, but are also not being used properly.

By Tammy Mathison

A locked enclosure with manned hours is Lincoln County Environmental Officer Robert Olsen’s suggested solution to the misuse of the rural dumpsters in Hendricks.

Olsen said he had visited with Keith Johnson of the Hendricks lumberyard about the site, which is on property owned by the lumberyard. The solution they came up with is to have someone on-site in a manned position. This half-time position will be supplied by the lumberyard, who, along with Olsen, have been watching the site. Olsen said there has been a big “up-tick” in garbage coming from within the city and South Dakota at large, although there are 40-plus individuals who do pay the assessment.

Olsen went on to say this issue does not happen in other towns, and he had been of the opinion that Hendricks had mandatory garbage services. They don’t…

