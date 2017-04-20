Opera House spring show opens this weekend



From left: Kayla Lindberg of Marshall, Sue Nelson of Tracy and Betty Andries of Marshall will star in “Secrets of a Soccer Mom” opening April 21 at the Lake Benton Opera House.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Opera House will open its spring play, “Secrets of a Soccer Mom” on Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. The show is a comedy in two acts, writ­ten by Kathleen Clark and is set on the sidelines of a soccer match between a group of pre-teen boys and their moms.

The play centers on the three of those moms’ lives outside of the soc­cer game—Nancy, played by Sue Nelson of Tracy; Lynn, played by Betty Andries of Marshall; and Alison, played by Kayla Lindberg of Marshall.

