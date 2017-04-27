Permanent art at Lake Benton School



In a continuing effort to beautify our school, the Lake Benton Volunteers for Education (LBVE) invited Michelle Weber to work with the sixth grade class in creating a permanent art installation. Inspired by what Weber and the sixth grade class created last year in the library, the LBVE wanted to enhance high traffic areas, such as the main hallway. Weber developed and implemented the creation of ceiling tile art. Installed three weeks ago, the tiles will be there when “the earth as we know it ceases to exist,” according to Principal Dale Weegman.

