Police looking for information on tractor part thefts in Lake Benton

By Shelly Finzen

LakeBenton does not typical­ly have a high crime rate. How­ever, one local business owner has seen a string of thefts and vandalism against his business in recent weeks.

Jim’s Repair, owned by Jim Gawerecki of Lake Benton, re­ports that he has had several parts stolen from the tractors that he has restored…

