Police looking for information on tractor part thefts in Lake Benton
April 12, 2017
Jim Gawerecki, owner of Jim’s Repair, has had several parts stolen from the tractors he has restored. Local law enforcement is investigating the thefts.
By Shelly Finzen
LakeBenton does not typically have a high crime rate. However, one local business owner has seen a string of thefts and vandalism against his business in recent weeks.
Jim’s Repair, owned by Jim Gawerecki of Lake Benton, reports that he has had several parts stolen from the tractors that he has restored…
