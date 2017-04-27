School board approves contract for new superintendent



LaDon Prosch, Roger Rudebusch and Tony Schwing are pictured at the April 19 Lake Benton School Board meeting. A special meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton School Board met last Wednesday evening for their April meeting. Board members LaDon Prosch, Steven Hurd, Roger Rudebusch, Heath Houselog, Janell DeVries, and Chair Tony Schwing were all present. Superintendent Luther Onken, Principal Dale Weegman, and staff representative Sandy Carpenter were also present. There were no community members at the meeting.

The agenda and minutes of the regular March 15 meeting were approved. The bills were presented and discussed. Hurd moved to approve the bills for a total of $94,839.20. The motion was seconded by Houselog and approved by the board.

