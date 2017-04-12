SDSU students capture title at G.A.M.E. VII Forum



The South Dakota State University team was one of 18 selected to present to the judges at the G.A.M.E. Forum, and they took first place. Pictured are a CFA Institution representative, Pierce Plunker, Richard Mulder, Derek Christians, presenter Justin Price, Nikita Medvedev, presenter Chad Te Slaa, faculty advi¬sor Dr. Zhiguang (Gerald) Wang, and David Sauer, professor at Quinnipiac and manager of the G.A.M.E. Forum. Not pictured are Austin Sitter, Kyle Vos and Michal Minor.

South Dakota State University’s student-managed investment fund team won national acclaim last week, earning first place in the student-managed portfolio competition at the Quinnipiac Global Asset Management Educa­tion (G.A.M.E.) VII Forum.

The three-day event was held in New York City and brought to­gether more than 1,500 students and faculty mentors represent­ing 157 colleges and universities. The participants were from 41 countries, 46 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and were able to learn and interact with 140 speakers from nearly 100 companies and organizations. The SDSU team was one of 18 selected to present to the judges, earning first place in the under­graduate competition…

Rich Mulder, a team member from Lake Benton, stated, “This opportunity educated me in cur­rent issues facing economics and finance and further strengthened my desire to pursue a career in economics and banking.”

