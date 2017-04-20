SMSU Chorale performed at New York’s Carnegie Hall
Dr. Stephen Kingsbury and the Southwest Minnesota State University Chorale in front of Carnegie Hall in New York City prior to their performance.
By Shelly Finzen
Performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City, New York is a dream for many vocalists. For those in the SMSU Chorale, performing at Carnegie Hall became a dream come true on March 20. Four young people from our area were part of that trip—Courtney Mulder of Lake Benton, Courtney Mensen-Vroman originally of Lake Benton, Illana Peter of Tyler, and Peter Engels of Ivanhoe. Recently, the Valley Journal had a chance to chat with Mulder about the experience.
In 2015, the Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU) Chorale received an invitation from Manhattan Concert Productions, a company that organizes Carnegie Hall concerts, to join with other college choirs for a concert. It was too late in the season for the group to be able to fundraise for the early 2016 event, so they spent one year raising money and practicing for the event. SMSU Choir Director Dr. Stephen Kingsbury led them in the practices at home. They performed “Requiem” at Carnegie Hall, directed by Anton Armstrong.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.