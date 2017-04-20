Upcoming celebrations and events discussed by Chamber

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton Cham­ber of Commerce met for their April meeting on Tuesday, April 11. The minutes of the March meeting and the financial report were reviewed and approved.

During the treasurer’s report, it was announced that the Chamber, CVB, and Historical Society shared the costs of purchasing four roll-away signs. The Historical Society paid for half and Chamber and CVB were billed for half, but after discussion, it was determined that the cost should be split equally between all three organi­zations…

