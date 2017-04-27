Wildcats begin season with win

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats started their 2017 season by traveling to Watertown, South Da­kota and coming home with a 20-19 victory. The Wildcats scored on their first possession of the second half to give them a 20-7 lead which lasted into the fourth quarter when the Watertown Rebels scored twice. The Rebels scored their last touchdown with under three minutes re­maining in the game. The Rebels tried a 2-point con­version for the win but was thwarted by the Wildcat defense as the Rebels lost five yards on the play.

