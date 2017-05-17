Chamber of Commerce plans for Saddle Horse 2017

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Chamber of Commerce met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 9. The minutes of the April meeting and the financial report were re­viewed and approved.

The first topic of discussion was a new Chamber of Commerce webpage. According to Jennifer Nordmeyer, Danny Krotzer has maintained the old site, but he would like to step away from it. Additionally, the domain host­ing has expired. He is giving all information about the site to Chamber Coordinator Alisha Kuhn. Kuhn has experience in website maintenance and design and will take over those respon­sibilities. Because Kuhn has her own business in web design, the Chamber will contract with her for the initial setup service.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.