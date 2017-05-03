City Council hears results of annual audit from Kinner and Company



Mayor Bob Worth commented on the increase in water rates at Monday evening’s regular city council meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton City Council met Monday evening for their regular meeting. All trustees were present, as well as City Ad­ministrator/Clerk Eileen Chris­tensen and Acting Police Chief Tony Sievert.

Mayor Bob Worth asked if there was anyone who wanted to speak at the two-minute Open Forum. Scott Christensen and Garrett Petersen of the Sports­man’s Club came to the podium. According to Petersen and Chris­tensen, the Lake Benton Sports­man’s Club would like to com­plete some maintenance on the access road turnaround. They have a projected cost of $1,200 for the project. They asked if the city could help with any of the expenses of this project. “Any­thing will help,” Petersen stated…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.