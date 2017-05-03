City Council hears results of annual audit from Kinner and Company
Mayor Bob Worth commented on the increase in water rates at Monday evening’s regular city council meeting.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton City Council met Monday evening for their regular meeting. All trustees were present, as well as City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen and Acting Police Chief Tony Sievert.
Mayor Bob Worth asked if there was anyone who wanted to speak at the two-minute Open Forum. Scott Christensen and Garrett Petersen of the Sportsman’s Club came to the podium. According to Petersen and Christensen, the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club would like to complete some maintenance on the access road turnaround. They have a projected cost of $1,200 for the project. They asked if the city could help with any of the expenses of this project. “Anything will help,” Petersen stated…
