Clean Air Ordinance presented at Lincoln County Board meeting
May 25, 2017
Ann Orren of Southwest Health and Human Services (SWHHS) spoke to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners last week, presenting information on a Clean Air Ordinance.
Orren told the board that in 2007, the State of Minnesota had passed an ordinance regarding smoking inside, and in 2014 added e-cigarettes, banning the use in government-owned buildings, hospitals, schools and state colleges.
Orren talked to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners about creating an indoor air policy for the county, including e-cigarettes in the policy and creating setbacks from entrances and exits of at least 10 feet for smokers.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.