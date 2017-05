Cole DeRuyter accepts FCA Award.

By Shelly Finzen

Cole DeRuyter, an Elk­ton-Lake Benton senior, was recently listed among the athletes honored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCS). DeRuyter was one of 18 high school students and seven col­lege students receiving the honor of 2017 Honor Athlete…

