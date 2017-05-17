Elks tracksters host Dakota Valley Conference



The Elkton-Lake Benton Boys’ track team won the 4 x 800 relay at the Dakota Valley Conference track meet in Elkton, South Dakota on Thursday, May 11. Pictured left to right are Miles Harming, Cole DeRuyter, Grant DeRuyter and Devin Sopko.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton (E-LB) track team hosted and competed in the Da­kota Valley Conference last Thursday. The Lady Elks placed seventh over­all and the Elks placed third overall.

In the ladies division, E-LB placed in the top 10 in the following running events:

100 Meter Dash-Aubrey Wirth placed fifth and Brooklyn Nielsen placed ninth…

