Elkton-Lake Benton High presents “The Mad Tea Party”



Elkton-Lake Benton High School students presented “The Mad Tea Party” last week. See the story for a full cast list.

By Shelly Finzen

E-LB High School enter­tained friends and family on April 27 and April 28 with a special presenta­tion of “The Mad Tea Par­ty,” a play that includes characters from Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Won­derland.”

In this play, Mad Hatter, Doormouse and March Hare meet for a tea party to honor Time, who has forgiven the Hatter and set time right once again…

