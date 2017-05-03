Elkton-Lake Benton High presents “The Mad Tea Party”

May 3, 2017

Elkton-Lake Benton High School students presented “The Mad Tea Party” last week. See the story for a full cast list.

By Shelly Finzen
E-LB High School enter­tained friends and family on April 27 and April 28 with a special presenta­tion of “The Mad Tea Par­ty,” a play that includes characters from Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Won­derland.”
In this play, Mad Hatter, Doormouse and March Hare meet for a tea party to honor Time, who has forgiven the Hatter and set time right once again…

