Elkton-Lake Benton High presents “The Mad Tea Party”
May 3, 2017
Elkton-Lake Benton High School students presented “The Mad Tea Party” last week. See the story for a full cast list.
By Shelly Finzen
E-LB High School entertained friends and family on April 27 and April 28 with a special presentation of “The Mad Tea Party,” a play that includes characters from Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland.”
In this play, Mad Hatter, Doormouse and March Hare meet for a tea party to honor Time, who has forgiven the Hatter and set time right once again…
