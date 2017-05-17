Elkton-Lake Benton High School Graduation held Sunday
The Elkton-Lake Benton Graduating Class of 2017
By Nancy Mulder
valleyjournaloffice@gmail.com
The 2017 Elkton-Lake Benton High School graduation was held on Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m. in the school gym in Elkton, South Dakota. This graduating class was the second smallest class in the history of Elkton High School as stated by Superintendent Brian Jandahl. There were twelve students graduating.
The program began with the processional played by the school band under the direction of Mrs. Amy Weight. Juniors Samantha Schindler and Blaine Hefti led the processional followed by each graduate individually. Juniors Callie Otkin and Hunter Nielsen concluded the processional.
For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off