Elkton-Lake Benton hosts regional track meet

By Shelly Finzen

Elkton-Lake Benton hosted the Region 4 Class B Track Meet on Thursday, May 18. The E-LB women placed seventh overall in the region, while the men placed fourth overall. Elk­ton-Lake Benton placed in the top ten of the finals rounds in the following events:

Women’s division:

Running events -

400 Meter Dash – Marie Robbins placed sixth.

800 Meter Run – Taylor Bales placed eighth.

3,200 Meter Run – Cal­lie Otkin placed sixth and Marie Robbins placed sev­enth.

100 Meter Hurdles – Hannah Krog placed sev­enth.

