Elkton-Lake Benton hosts regional track meet
May 25, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
Elkton-Lake Benton hosted the Region 4 Class B Track Meet on Thursday, May 18. The E-LB women placed seventh overall in the region, while the men placed fourth overall. Elkton-Lake Benton placed in the top ten of the finals rounds in the following events:
Women’s division:
Running events -
400 Meter Dash – Marie Robbins placed sixth.
800 Meter Run – Taylor Bales placed eighth.
3,200 Meter Run – Callie Otkin placed sixth and Marie Robbins placed seventh.
100 Meter Hurdles – Hannah Krog placed seventh.
