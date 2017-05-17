Flanders poppies will be available soon



According to The American Legion website, “The poppy flower adorned the battlefields of Flanders Field in France during World War I, and was looked upon by those serving as a living symbol of their fallen comrades’ sacrifices.”

By Shelly Finzen

Before long, red crepe paper poppies will begin appearing throughout town. Community mem­bers will have the oppor­tunity to purchase a poppy in support of our veterans. This has been a Memorial Day tradition for as long as many of us can remem­ber, but where did it come from and why a common poppy?

According to the Ameri­can Legion Auxiliary, the Friday before Memorial Day was designated as National Poppy Day by Congress in 1921…

