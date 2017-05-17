Future of LBPD discussed by city council
May 17, 2017
The Lake Benton City Council purchased liability insurance for Saddle Horse Holiday at the meeting on Monday evening.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on May 15 at 5:30 p.m. The minutes of the May 3 meeting were reviewed and approved. The claims against the city were discussed and approved.
Pam Veire and Darcy Miller presented a quote for special insurance to cover the Saddle Horse Holiday Horse Show. The quote was the same as last year’s insurance premium of $695.49. The insurance would cover liability for Horse Hill. Veire noted that the League of Minnesota Cities does not cover horse events.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off