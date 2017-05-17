Future of LBPD discussed by city council



The Lake Benton City Council purchased liability insurance for Saddle Horse Holiday at the meeting on Monday evening.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton City Coun­cil met for their regular meet­ing on May 15 at 5:30 p.m. The minutes of the May 3 meeting were reviewed and approved. The claims against the city were discussed and approved.

Pam Veire and Darcy Miller presented a quote for special insurance to cover the Saddle Horse Holiday Horse Show. The quote was the same as last year’s insurance premium of $695.49. The insurance would cover lia­bility for Horse Hill. Veire noted that the League of Minnesota Cit­ies does not cover horse events.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.