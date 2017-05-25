Lake Benton First Responders needs members



Former First Responders Bev Martinson and Caren Petersen catch up as Ron Petersen listens in.

By Shelly Finzen

The City of Lake Benton recently proclaimed May 21-27 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week. In celebration of EMS Week, the Lake Benton First Responders held an open house at the First Responders building on Thursday, May 18. The First Responders served hot dogs and sides and gave tours of the vehicles and building. Recently, the Valley Journal had the chance to interview Chuck DeBates, a member of the team.

According to DeBates, the Lake Benton First Responders need help from the community. But they are not asking for money. While donations are always welcomed, the Responders are looking for new volunteers to join the team. “Currently, there are nine people on the team,” DeBates shared, “15-20 [members] would be a wonderful number to get.”

