Lake Benton sixth grade is ready for middle school
May 25, 2017
The Lake Benton sixth grade graduating class.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton sixth grade class spent their last day at Lake Benton Elementary School last Wednesday. Eighteen sixth grade students crossed the stage to receive certificates of graduation, which indicate they are ready to move on to middle school.
The students processed to “Pomp and Circumstance,” played by Mrs. Marijane Borresen. Sixth grade teacher Kelli Larson welcomed the audience, followed by the graduation address given by Principal Dale Weegman…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off