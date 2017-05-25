Lake Benton sixth grade is ready for middle school



The Lake Benton sixth grade graduating class.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton sixth grade class spent their last day at Lake Benton Elementary School last Wednesday. Eighteen sixth grade students crossed the stage to receive certifi­cates of graduation, which indicate they are ready to move on to middle school.

The students processed to “Pomp and Circum­stance,” played by Mrs. Marijane Borresen. Sixth grade teacher Kelli Larson welcomed the audience, followed by the graduation address given by Principal Dale Weegman…

