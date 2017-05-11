Lincoln County hosts severe weather awareness training
Pictured left to right are Lincoln County Emergency Director Amber Scholten, National Weather Service Meteoroligist Todd Heitkamp, and Pipestone County Emergency Director Steve Ewing.
By Shelly Finzen
With the thunderstorm season upon us, the Lincoln County and Pipestone County Emergency Management teams partnered to bring Severe Weather Awareness training, with a focus on severe weather safety and tornado spotting. The training was held on Thursday, May 4 at the Hole-in-the-Mountain Chalet.
Todd Heitkamp of the Sioux Falls National Weather Service led the training. His main focus was to explain how to recognize a thunderstorm capable of producing tornadoes…
