May Day storm dumps inches of snow in Lincoln County



A spring storm dumped several inches of rain and snow on Lincoln County Sunday into Monday.

By Shelly Finzen

An unusual spring storm dumped between four and six inches of snow across Lincoln County Sunday night into Monday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, Tyler, Hendricks and Lake Benton each received four inches officially; however, locals reported more than six inches unofficially.

Because of the inclement weather and dangerous road conditions, the Lake Benton and RTR School Districts closed for the day on Monday…

