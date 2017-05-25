Memorial Day program to be held Monday, May 29

By Nancy Mulder

valleyjournaloffice@gmail.com



The Lake Benton American Legion Henry Sollie Post 10 will be holding the Memorial Day service at the Lake Benton Opera House on Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Richard Riley, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Lake Benton, will be the chaplain for the service. There will be special music by the Grace Lutheran Men as well as audience participation led by Bob Worth and Chuck DeBates. The speaker this year is CSM Dwayne Koehntopp, a World War II veteran.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.