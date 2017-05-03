Middle school solo contest participants



Above: The Elkton-Lake Benton Junior High band students who participated are, from left to right in front, Jack Hemmen, Riley Hunter, Megan Grimsrud, Julia Drietz, Hannah Schuurman, Renya Castro Felix and Ryan Smallfield; in back are David Cacho, Jamie Barrera, Cristian Janelle, Brody Bales, Aiden Erick¬son, Isaac Jaacks, Lane Thompson, Hannah Krog and Madisyn Neilsen.

Forty-eight Elkton-Lake Benton band students par­ticipated in Flandreau’s Middle School Solo Con­test on Saturday, April 22 in Flandreau, South Da­kota.

All of the fifth and sixth grade students received a Superior rating, which is the best rating, and the stu­dents are holding the blue ribbons they received…

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Above: Elkton sixth grade band members, pictured left to right in front, are Sharon Hudson, Anthony Even, Levi Jaacks, Aaron Petersen, Emily Robbins and Sydney Boersma; in back are Issiah Colgrove, Landen Harald, Ty Wolfe, Laurissa Thomas, Jadyn Seiler, Carson Genetzky and Devon Mertens. Not pictured is Garrett Neill.