Secretary of State Steve Simon visits Lincoln county



Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon made a stop at the Lincoln County Courthouse last Friday to talk with Barb Dybdahl and County Auditor Deb Vierhuf about last year’s election process.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Secretary of State Steve Simon dropped in at the Lincoln County Court­house in Ivanhoe on Friday as part of his yearly state­wide tour. Simon visited with County Auditor Deb Vierhuf and Deputy Audi­tor Barb Dybdahl to learn of any issues that may have shown up during the recent election.

Overall, Vierhuf said the local election process went smoothly.

“It went really well,” Vi­erhuf told Simon.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.