Secretary of State Steve Simon visits Lincoln county
May 25, 2017
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon made a stop at the Lincoln County Courthouse last Friday to talk with Barb Dybdahl and County Auditor Deb Vierhuf about last year’s election process.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Secretary of State Steve Simon dropped in at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Ivanhoe on Friday as part of his yearly statewide tour. Simon visited with County Auditor Deb Vierhuf and Deputy Auditor Barb Dybdahl to learn of any issues that may have shown up during the recent election.
Overall, Vierhuf said the local election process went smoothly.
“It went really well,” Vierhuf told Simon.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off