Sheriff’s department releases tornado siren activation criteria
May 3, 2017
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
With tornado season coming soon, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has released the criteria for tornado siren activation.
According to Civil Defense Director Gary Serie, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department activates the sirens. They are not activated by the City of Lake Benton, the Lake Benton Fire Department, or the Lake Benton First Responders…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off