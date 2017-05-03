Sheriff’s department releases tornado siren activation criteria

By Shelly Finzen

With tornado season coming soon, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Depart­ment has released the criteria for tornado siren activation.

According to Civil De­fense Director Gary Serie, the Lincoln County Sher­iff’s Department activates the sirens. They are not activated by the City of Lake Benton, the Lake Benton Fire Department, or the Lake Benton First Responders…

