SMSU Chorale ends their school year on a high note



The Southwest Minnesota State University Chorale prepared for their final concert of the school year on Thursday, April 27. Pictured middle row, far left, is Illana Peter, and in front, far right, is Courtney (Mensen) Vroman. Other area students participating in the concert were Courtney Mulder and Peter Engels.

By Nancy Mulder

The Southwest Min­nesota State University Chorale performed their final concert for the school year on Thursday evening, April 27 at FirstLutheranChurch in Mar­shall. There are four area college students who participated in the Cho­rale. They are Illana Pe­ter of Tyler, Peter Engels of Ivanhoe and Courtney (Mensen) Vroman and Courtney Mulder, both formerly of LakeBenton. The name of the concert was “A Spring Chorale Concert.”

What was different about this concert was that they brought in a high school choir to sing with them and do a part of the program themselves…

