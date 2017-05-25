Summer is a time to be watchful for ticks

By Shelly Finzen

Summer is a time to be outside, working in the yard and playing at the park. Unfortunately, sum­mer is also the time to be watchful for ticks.

According to the Univer­sity of Minnesota Exten­sion, there are 13 known species of ticks in Min­nesota. Most of them are “hard ticks,” which have a shield-like plate behind their heads. The most common of these species found on humans are the dog tick (or wood tick), the blacklegged tick (formerly known as the deer tick), and the brown dog tick.

