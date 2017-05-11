The Homeschool Players present “Little Red Hen” and “Apple Dumpling”



The older group of homeschool students presented “Apple Dumpling” during the Homeschool Players celebration night, May 5. Actors and actresses, from left to right in front, are Truen Soderholm, Alithia Rolling, Lillian Meyer, Jenaya Drietz, Emilea Riley, Jocelyn Drietz, Nikolaus Rolling and Jackson Post; in the middle row are Sarah Jane Christensen, Clara Riley, Lexi Norgaard and Jolea Riley; and in back are Diego Soderholm and Ian Riley.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton Homeschool Group’s drama program presented two plays at First Baptist Church of Lake Benton on Friday, May 5. The older group of students presented “Apple Dumpling,” a classic fable that tells the story of an old woman who has some plums but needs some apples for an apple dumpling. Through a string of wise trades, the woman ends up with as many apples as she can use.

The younger, and larger, group presented “The Little Red Hen,” by Carol Kaplan Lyss…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



The cast of “The Little Red Hen,” presented by the younger homeschool group—from left to right in front are included Eliah Soderholm, Walter Riley, Magdelena Rolling, Lewis Meyer, Amelia Meyer, Jacob Christensen, Ethan Wieme, Hannah Christensen, Aliya Post and Shiloh Post; in back are James Rolling, Eleanor Riley, Theodore Rolling, Evelyn Meyer, Alyah Drietz, Jamie Soderholm and Miles Wieme.