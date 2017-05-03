Town and Country Club Spring Fling included program on hippotherapy



Lake Benton’s Town and Country Club hosted a Spring Fling on Monday, April 24. They used a Western cowboy theme and decorated the St. John’s Lutheran Church hall for the occasion.

By Shelly Finzen

The Town and Country Study Club hosted the Spring Fling at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Monday, April 24. The group used a Western cowboy theme to welcome members and guests to a light evening meal. A special program was given by Lori Dump of the Pipestone County Medical Center (PCMC) on the topic of hippotherapy.

