Wildcats move to 2-0 with easy win



Coach Mike Tiedeman gives the team a few last minute reminders as the Wildcats prepare for their second game of the season, a win against the Dakota Bulldogs.

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats moved to 2-0 by de­feating the Dakota Bull­dogs by a score of 49-6.

The Wildcat defense started off the game by sacking the Bulldogs’ quarterback twice, forcing them to punt the ball to the Wildcats. On the Wildcats’ first offensive play Heath Schindler took a short screen pass 71 yards for a touchdown. This would be the first of Schindler’s three touchdowns he would score in the game. The Bulldogs’ only touch­down came on their next possession to make it a 7-6 score, but that was as close as the game would get for the Bulldogs as the Wild­cats would go on to score five more touchdowns and a field goal to make the fi­nal score 49-6.

