Wildcats win 63-14 victory at home

The Buffalo Ridge Wild­cats improved to 4-0 with a 63-14 victory over the Tri-State Buffaloes in Lake Benton Saturday night.

The Buffaloes started the game on offense and drove deep into Wildcat territory on a solid running game only to fall short on a fourth down play. The Buf­faloes would not get into Wildcat territory again un­til late in the second quar­ter after a blocked punt…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.