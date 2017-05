The Ladies Auxiliary presented awards for the top Poppy Posters. Pictured are, from front left, Miles Christiansen – fifth grade, Elijah Determan – fourth grade, Brooklyn Schmidt – fourth grade, and Ronnie VanDeWalle – fifth grade. In back are Kayla Goertz – sixth grade, Kailyn Drietz – sixth grade, Aubree Bales – fifth grade, and Jenae Christensen – fifth grade.

Filed under Community, School Comments Off