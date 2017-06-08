Avera Tyler Dental office to close



The Avera Dental Office in Tyler.

By Mark Wilmes

A series of events from bad timing to bad luck over the past few months ap­pears to have set a course for closing of the Avera Tyler dental office in town. The business, operated for decades by Dr. John Utoft and before him his father Dr. Ivan Utoft, will close by June 30 if no buyers step forward.

The Avera Medical Group purchased the busi­ness just over a year ago in hopes of preserving access to dental services in the Tyler area…

