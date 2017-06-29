Bids accepted for Tyler highway building

By Tammy Mathison

hendrickspioneer@gmail.com

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners accepted the bid from Sussner Construction in the amount of $143,600 for the construction of a 50×70-foot engineered building, which will be the new Highway Depart­ment building located in Tyler. Bids for the building had been opened at the previous meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners.

Robert Olsen of the Lincoln County Environmental Office spoke to the Board of Commis­sioners, saying he was “formal­ly” asking to move the recycling site in Hendricks back to the county property where it had previously been located.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.