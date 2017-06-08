Big fish caught at Sportsman’s Club annual fishing tournament



Maryn and Scott Johansen caught the biggest walleye at the Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club Fishing Tournament on Saturday, June 3. Their fish was approximately 26 inches long and weighed 7.5 pounds.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club held their annual Walleye Fish­ing Tournament on Satur­day, June 3. There were 46 teams of two who partici­pated in the tournament. Prizes were given for the biggest walleye caught and the biggest northern caught. Prizes were also given out to the top five total team weights.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.