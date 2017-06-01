Boyd Landsman honored at Lake Benton Memorial Day Service



Members of Henry Sollie Post 10 of the American Legion marched down Benton Street between the Lake Benton Opera House and the Veterans Memorial, where a Rifle Salute was presented. Members include Squad Leader Jim Sorensen, Legion Flagbearer Mike Carpenter, U.S. Flagbearer Chuck DeBates, and Rifles Squad Jerry Rochel, Larry Berger, Don Evers, Gary Serie, David Hurd, Bob Worth and Jim Roggenbuck.

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton honored its veter­ans with a Memorial Day Service held at the Lake Benton Opera House on Monday, May 29.

The service opened with a greeting by Jim Roggenbuck. He named the late Boyd Landsman as an honored guest in absentia. Landsman had been a member of the American Legion for 60 years. His wife Donna accepted the award on his behalf.

The invocation was given by Pastor Richard Riley. Bob Worth and Chuck DeBates invited the audience to join them in sing­ing “The Star Spangled Banner.” Roggenbuck then introduced the speaker for the service, CSM Dwayne Koehntopp, a veteran of World War II…

While the Armed Forces branch songs were sung, the members of the branches stood for recognition. Pictured above, Acting Police Chief Tony Sievert (left) and Kenny Anderson (right) stood during the Army song.