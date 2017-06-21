Chinese trade team visited Schreurs farm on Friday
June 21, 2017
An international trade team from China visited the Joel and Teresa Schreurs farm north of Tyler on Friday evening.
By Mark Wilmes
A group of Chinese trade team participants paid a visit to the Joel and Teresa Schreurs farm on Friday evening. The group was on a tour through South Dakota and Minnesota, learning more about hogs and the livestock feed industry. Joel Schreurs is a director on the Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Board, as well as a national director on the American Soybean Association Board. Schreurs said his farm was the final leg of their journey.
“They leave early [Saturday] morning and fly back to Beijing,” he said.
