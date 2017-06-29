Coteau Street project set to finish on time



The Coteau Street project is on track to be finished by early August.

By Shelly Finzen

The Coteau Street replacement project, approved by the Lake Benton City Council last year, is on track to be completed on time. The Valley Journal had a chance to speak with Lake Benton Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper about the project.

The completion date for the project is Aug. 4, according to Draper.

The water line and water services portion of the project, which included installing a water main and service lines with shut-offs to each property, was completed on June 16.

