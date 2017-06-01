Diane Engelkes

Oct. 1, 1942 – May 17, 2017

Diane M. Engelkes, age 74 of New London, died Wednesday, May 17, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial was 11 a.m. Monday, May 22 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Spicer. Visitation was 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the John­son Funeral Home in New London and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Diane Mary Engelkes was born Oct. 1, 1942 in Tyler, the daughter of Mel­vin and Geraldine (Chris­tensen) Brune. She grew up on the family farm in Lake Benton and attended Lake Benton High School, graduating in 1961. On Nov. 12, 1968 Diane was united in marriage to Jer­ald Engelkes. They made their home in New Lon­don, where she worked as a homemaker and at a vari­ety of jobs throughout the area. Diane and Jerry were able to share 46 years of marriage before his death on Jan. 30, 2015.

Diane was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing, crochet­ing and making a variety of crafts. She especially enjoyed traveling to vari­ous places with Jerry and spending time with family. She is most fondly remem­bered for how much she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always making time to attend any of their special events.

Diane is survived by her children JoAnn Brae­gelman of Belgrade, Dawn Engelkes of Willmar and Jaye (Ginger) Engelkes of Willmar; seven grandchil­dren; five great-grandchil­dren; and siblings Marlene (Vern) Neisius, Melva (Ran­dy) Marczak and Lorene (Paul) Laumann. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her parents and two brothers.