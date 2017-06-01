Elkton-Lake Benton represented at South Dakota State Track Meet
June 1, 2017
Elkton-Lake Benton pole vaulter Hunter Nielsen is pictured participating in the South Dakota State Track Meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota last weekend.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Elkton-Lake Benton track team members competed at the state level on Friday, May 26 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. E-LB contestants and their placings were as follows:
Miles Harming placed 15 in the boys 3200 meter run with a time of 11:10.36…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.
Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
Pictured left to right are Coach Tal Farnham, Miles Harming, Cole DeRuyter, Grant DeRuyter and Devin Sopko. They ran at the South Dakota State Track Meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday, May 26.