Elkton-Lake Benton represented at South Dakota State Track Meet



Elkton-Lake Benton pole vaulter Hunter Nielsen is pictured participating in the South Dakota State Track Meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota last weekend.

By Shelly Finzen

Elkton-Lake Benton track team members com­peted at the state level on Friday, May 26 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. E-LB contestants and their placings were as follows:

Miles Harming placed 15 in the boys 3200 me­ter run with a time of 11:10.36…

Pictured left to right are Coach Tal Farnham, Miles Harming, Cole DeRuyter, Grant DeRuyter and Devin Sopko. They ran at the South Dakota State Track Meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday, May 26.