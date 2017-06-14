Four bids received for new Highway Department building
Bids were opened for the Tyler Shop at the June 6 Commissioners meeting.
By Tammy Mathison
hendrickspioneer@gmail.com
Bids were opened for the new Lincoln County Highway Department maintenance building, which will be located in Tyler, during the Tuesday, June 6 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners.
Bidders were requested to submit bids on four alternatives. The first, listed as Alt 1A, was on a 50×60-foot engineered building with fiberglass insulation; the second, listed as Alt 1B, was on a 50×60-foot engineered building with closed cell spray foam insulation; the third, listed as Alt 2A, was for a 50×70-foot engineered building with fiberglass insulation; and the fourth, listed as Alt 2B, was for a 50×70-foot engineered building with closed cell spray foam insulation.
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, Government | Comments Off