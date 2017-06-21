Gaalswyk, Manley are bean bag champions, earning $400 for RFL



Justin Gaalswyk and Michael Manley—champions of the annual Relay For Life Bean Bag Tournament.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The annual Relay For Life Bean Bag Tournament was held Saturday, June 17 as part of the Saddle Horse Holiday weekend. According to Juli­enne Prosch, coordinator of the tournament, 14 teams registered and approximately $400 was earned for Relay For Life.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.