Gaalswyk, Manley are bean bag champions, earning $400 for RFL
June 21, 2017
Justin Gaalswyk and Michael Manley—champions of the annual Relay For Life Bean Bag Tournament.
By Shelly Finzen
The annual Relay For Life Bean Bag Tournament was held Saturday, June 17 as part of the Saddle Horse Holiday weekend. According to Julienne Prosch, coordinator of the tournament, 14 teams registered and approximately $400 was earned for Relay For Life.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.