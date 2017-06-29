Insurance quotes and policy updates discussed by the school board
June 29, 2017
The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular meeting on Wednesday, June 21. Pictured from left are Heath Houselog, Janell DeVries and Steven Hurd.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lake Benton School Board met for their regular June meeting on June 21 in the school library. All members of the board were present, as well as Superintendent Luther Onken. Guests included Gary Serie, Deb Rouge, Pam Veire, and Darcy Miller.
The minutes of the May meetings were read and approved. The claims against the school totaling $88,965.02 were approved to be paid.
The meeting began with Veire presenting the quotes for liability insurance and worker’s compensation insurance…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off