Jessica Williams

June 7, 1978 – May 22, 2017

Funeral services for Jes­sica Williams, age 38 of Tyler, were Friday, May 26, 10:30 a.m. at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler. Visitation was Thursday, 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Chapel in Tyler. Burial was in the Russell City Cemetery.

She died Monday, May 22 at Avera Tyler Health­care Center in Tyler.

Jessica Marie Williams was born June 7, 1978 to Bruce and Gail (Wigton) Dahl in Ivanhoe. On April 19, 2013 Jessica married Chad Williams in Mar­shall.

Jessica is lovingly sur­vived by her husband Chad of Tyler; sons Chris­tian and Dalton Muecke and Mason Williams, all of Tyler; father Bruce Dahl of Arco; sister Tara (Travis) Cowell of Tyler; father-in-law Bob Williams of Rus­sell; grandmother Barb Dahl of Tyler; and godfa­ther Mike Dahl of Tyler; She was preceded in death by a son, Levi Muecke, and mother Gail Dahl.